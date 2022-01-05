What were Netflix’s top TV shows and movies in 2021?

This illustration picture shows the US Online Streaming giant Netflix logo displayed on a tablet in Paris on February 18, 2019. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

(ABC4) – From Bridgerton to Manifest to Squid Game, plenty of Netflix shows captured public fascination in 2021. But which were the most popular?

According to a report compiled by Reviews.org, CoComelon was 2021’s top TV show and The Secret Life of Pets 2 was the top movie. Runners up in the series category were Manifest and Squid Game and second and third place movies were Home and The Mitchell’s vs. The Machines.

Some of the data in the report might be surprising to Netflix watchers. For instance, why wasn’t Squid Game, which generated such a buzz online and on social media, ranked number one?

This has to do with how the data was collected and compiled. The data analyzed in the report was collected from Flix Patrol, which records the top 10 Netflix shows and movies for every day of 2021. Each title in the report was ranked based on the number of days it appeared in the Netflix top 10 list, while taking into account its position on the list. CoComelon spent a whopping 326 days on Netflix’s top 10 list, while Squid Game only spent 76 in the ranking.

The report also shed light on the preferred genres of Netflix watchers. In general, viewers preferred drama, comedy, action, and crime for both TV shows and movies.

The full lists are included below:

Top TV Shows: CoComelon Manifest Squid Game Ginny & Georgia Bridgerton iCarly Maid Jenni Rivera: Mariposa del Barrio Who Killed Sara? The Circle