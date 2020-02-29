Live Now
Watch 10pm News Live Now

What makes a Utah Republican?

Digital Exclusives

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Super Tuesday is upon us, and Utahns will have the opportunity to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primaries. 

In past elections, Utah has been largely viewed as a red state. According to Pew Research Center, 54 percent of Utah adults identify as or lean Republican. 

ABC4.com reached out to college students at the University of Utah to find out their views of “What makes a Utah Republican?” The answers we received were mixed. 

To some, the stereotypes came to mind…

“Maybe white, Mormon–conservative.” 

“My first opinion would be…Mormon, white, ya know…family oriented.” 

“Conservative I would say. Someone that is more right-winged.”

For others, it was a little more complicated…

“I say someone that would side with the president a lot–who stands with the party. There has become a stereotype, at least in my mind, that there’s not really bipartisanship between the two parties–from both sides for sure.” 

Related: What makes a Utah Democrat.

Some talked about differences in party affiliation in different areas of the state…

“We’re definitely a red state. I grew up in Utah county–completely red and coming up here it’s been an interesting change to realize that there is a different view. I kind of didn’t realize until I came to college that there was something other than the Republican, conservative view.” 

“I think that Salt Lake and Park City, that little bubble is definitely more of the Democratic side, outside of that I think it’s all going to be Republican.” 

“I’m from Pennsylvania and I came from a really small town. It was really populated with Republicans, I’m also not Republican myself, there was a lot for Trump supporters who felt very strongly about that and I think like the people here aren’t as  public about that.” 

Others wondered why Utah Republicans had to check specific boxes…

“I mean I think of a regular person…not too dissimilar from a Utah Democrat. I like to think that neither party is as corrupt as the other party thinks. I just think a regular guy trying to do what’s best for America.” 

Taking into account the opinions we heard, Utah citizens have a wide range of views when it comes to defining one political party. Those views are shaped by their own experiences and range from the stereotypes to the unexpected.

ABC4.com also reached out to other college students to find out their views of “What makes a Utah Democrat?” Click here to learn more. 

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss