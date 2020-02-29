SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Super Tuesday is upon us, and Utahns will have the opportunity to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primaries.

In past elections, Utah has been largely viewed as a red state. According to Pew Research Center, 54 percent of Utah adults identify as or lean Republican.

ABC4.com reached out to college students at the University of Utah to find out their views of “What makes a Utah Republican?” The answers we received were mixed.

To some, the stereotypes came to mind…

“Maybe white, Mormon–conservative.”

“My first opinion would be…Mormon, white, ya know…family oriented.”

“Conservative I would say. Someone that is more right-winged.”

For others, it was a little more complicated…

“I say someone that would side with the president a lot–who stands with the party. There has become a stereotype, at least in my mind, that there’s not really bipartisanship between the two parties–from both sides for sure.”

Some talked about differences in party affiliation in different areas of the state…

“We’re definitely a red state. I grew up in Utah county–completely red and coming up here it’s been an interesting change to realize that there is a different view. I kind of didn’t realize until I came to college that there was something other than the Republican, conservative view.”

“I think that Salt Lake and Park City, that little bubble is definitely more of the Democratic side, outside of that I think it’s all going to be Republican.”

“I’m from Pennsylvania and I came from a really small town. It was really populated with Republicans, I’m also not Republican myself, there was a lot for Trump supporters who felt very strongly about that and I think like the people here aren’t as public about that.”

Others wondered why Utah Republicans had to check specific boxes…

“I mean I think of a regular person…not too dissimilar from a Utah Democrat. I like to think that neither party is as corrupt as the other party thinks. I just think a regular guy trying to do what’s best for America.”

Taking into account the opinions we heard, Utah citizens have a wide range of views when it comes to defining one political party. Those views are shaped by their own experiences and range from the stereotypes to the unexpected.

