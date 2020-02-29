SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Super Tuesday Utahns will have the opportunity to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primaries.

In past elections, Utah has been largely viewed as a red state. According to the Pew Research Center, 30 percent of Utah adults identify as or lean Democrat. ABC4.com reached out to college students from various universities to find out their views on “What makes a Utah Democrat?”

The answers we received were mixed…

“I think there are a lot more Utah Democrats than is advertised that are born and raised here and come from here, and Salt Lake is a very democratic city, as a whole very liberal.”

Some thought of the stereotypes…

“The opposite of Utah conservative, so I’ll think of a non- LDS, lives in a large city, does not live in the rural communities, probably not religious.”

“Usually a little more concerned with public health, public thriving in terms of economics, school and all that. ”

Others had differing opinions…

“I guess just people that are sick of the way things are and want things to change.”

“When I think of a Utah Democrat the first thing that comes to mind is just bravery, because growing up in a place that’s soo strongly conservative.”

“Someone that is kinda for the people, and believe in human rights, and also believes in alien rights where it like minority rights and same with women’s rights…”

