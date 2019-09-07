What is art healing and is it for me?

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new healing art class is being taught as a way to help people express themselves in a way some may have never tried before.

“It’s just a way of processing some of the hard stuff out of your system,” says healing art attendee Jennifer Stewart.

Stewart is painting with her friend, Andrea, at The Studio, where the healing art classes are held.

With so much to do and so much going on in life, it’s easy to be overwhelmed, but painting is one way Stewart finds a way to cope.

“I find that it’s a great way to give your conscious mind something to work on while your subconscious kind of chews on the stuff that’s bothering you a little bit,” Stewart says.

Instructor Jolene Shields says this practice helps create a sense of connection with one’s self as well as others.

“What happens when you’re creating a piece of art is you actually increase blood flow to the brain which helps with the thinking process and helps with processing issues,” Shields says.

Shields says healing art has been proven to be therapeutic for the mind, body, and soul, and encourages everyone to try it.

“Mental health, physical health, emotional health; each one can be touched by art,” Shields says.

To learn more about healing arts and how you can participate, click here.