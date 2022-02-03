What does it take to be a ballerina? World’s largest competition, coming to SLC this weekend, gives an inside look

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In so many of our favorite classical ballets, the star ballerina glides across the stage, effortlessly sailing through her turns and balancing on her pointe shoes, almost as if she’s barely touching the ground. Anyone who has seen ballet has probably been enchanted by the almost otherworldly beauty of this art form, but what does it actually take to be a professional ballerina? For most, it’s a combination of hard work, sacrifice, dedication, and love for dance. And often, a spot in the finals at Youth America Grand Prix, the world’s largest international ballet competition.

This weekend, hundreds of aspiring ballet dancers from across Utah will converge in Salt Lake City to compete at the regional YAGP semifinals. Not only will the young dancers — who range in age from 9 to 19 — be competing for a spot in the finals in Tampa, Florida, they’ll also be showcasing their talents in hopes of winning scholarships or company dancer positions at some of the world’s best ballet companies and schools.

Hallie Jo Johnson, a seventeen-year-old ballet student from Pleasant Grove, will be competing in the competition this year for the eighth time.

“I’ve always had the dream of being a professional ballerina, like a lot of ballerinas do, and I think YAGP has helped me so much with that dream,” she says. “Just all the people that are there, the opportunities, and the chance you get to be seen by all these different people from around the world, I think is really amazing and you can’t get that anywhere else.”

As a seasoned veteran of the competition, Johnson has been selected to perform in the finals five times, and last year she was among only 22 dancers who made it to the very last round. Her history with the competition has opened many doors for her, such landing scholarships to study ballet at top schools like National Ballet of Canada and Chicago’s Joffrey Ballet, in addition to an apprentice position at Utah Metropolitan Ballet in Lindon. Someday, Johnson dreams of joining a professional company like Miami City Ballet, she says.

And this goal certainly might not be too far off, judging by the illustrious careers of other YAGP alumni.

For example, Beckanne Sisk, who has been a principal dancer — the company’s highest rank — with Ballet West since 2015, earned her position in the company when artistic director Adam Sklute saw her dance in the competition.

“I honestly have Larissa [Saveliev, YAGP’s founder] and YAGP to thank for my entire career,” Sisk says. “You see and meet people that you would have never had the chance to meet, or sometimes, I didn’t even know that [certain] companies existed and YAGP opened up those doors for me.”

Beckanne Sisk, a Youth America Grand Prix alum and current principal dancer with Ballet West

And indeed, prior to being offered her contract with Ballet West in 2010, Sisk wasn’t aware of the Salt Lake-based company that is now her beloved dance home.

But — though Sisk was just seventeen when she embarked on her professional career, the same age as Johnson is now — an early start doesn’t mean the road has been easy for either woman.

Simply put, training as a ballet dancer is hard, grueling, yet very rewarding work.

Prior to joining Ballet West, Sisk left her Longview, Texas home at age 13 to train at the Rock School for Dance Education in Philadelphia.

Once there, she juggled full days of dance training — which included about 7 hours of ballet per day — while still saving time for her traditional studies, completed via an online school.

“The training schedule was crazy with trying to go to school, and then also, especially as a kid, online school is really difficult to stay focused when you’re also doing dance all day,” Sisk remembers.

Johnson, who is a junior at Pleasant Grove High School, is currently on a similar schedule. She starts with in-person high school classes in the morning, and then heads over to ballet at around 11:00. She takes class, followed by rehearsal for whichever ballet the company is currently preparing for, then more class. She takes the remainder of her high school courses online.

And, even despite the rigorous training schedule and her many years of experience at the competition, Johnson says she still gets a little nervous when it’s time to don her pointe shoes and step out into the spotlight.

“I think it’s definitely a really stressful thing for me, but it’s also really good to be able to push myself in a way that I’m doing things that I never thought I would be able to do,” she says. “So yes, it’s really hard, but also, it’s really good for me and helps me feel more confident.”

So, for many, hard work, talent, dedication (and a sprinkle of YAGP) is what it takes be a professional ballerina. And, by the way, despite the way it looks onstage, it’s anything but effortless.