West Valley City Police hold wrapping event for their Giving Tree program

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With just over a week away until Christmas, the West Valley City Police Department Elves will wrap presents set to be delivered to homes of dozens of children in their community.

What’s known as the Giving Tree program provides gifts for verified low-income West Valley City families.

The program will serve it’s largest number to date by providing gifts to 247 children from 84 families.

Today’s event started at the Multicultural Center in West Valley City at 8 a.m. and dozens of people showed up to help wrap all the gifts.

