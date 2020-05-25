Utah (ABC4 News) – This Memorial Day we remember Jason R. Workman. Workman was a Chief Special Warfare Operator in the Navy. The 32-year-old was a native of Blanding, Utah.

Workman passed away on August 6, 2011 in Wardak Province, Afghanistan when his helicopter was shot down.

Related: We Remember: Army Spc. Cody J. Towse

Workman’s family and friends say he knew he wanted to be an elite soldier when he was around the age of 14 when his older brother graduated from West Point.

Workman left behind a wife and a young son.

What others are clicking on: