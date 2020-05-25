Live Now
We Remember: Army Sgt. 1st Class James E. Thode

Utah (ABC4 News) – This Memorial Day we remember, Army Sgt. 1st Class James E. Thode, 45 who passed away on December 2, 2010 in Sabari district, Afghanistan. He suffered wounds when insurgents attacked his unit using an improvised explosive device. 

Sgt. Thode was from Kirtland, N.M., and was a member of the Utah National Guard. He served in both Iraq and Afghanistan and was survived by a wife and two children.

