OREM, Utah (ABC4) – At this point, it’s not likely you haven’t heard the news. Late on the evening of Wednesday, February 23, Russian forces began an invasion of Ukraine, quickly becoming the center of global attention.

Explosions were reported throughout the country, enemy tanks moved towards the capital city of Kyiv, and shocking images of the destruction made their way around the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin kicked off the military action with a worldwide address on state television, threatening any foreign nation looking to involve itself in the conflict against his country with “consequences you have never seen.”

To many, especially outside observers, it may be difficult to understand why Russia would invade a sovereign nation with seemingly little to no cause.

Explaining the impetus of the situation is a difficult task, even for experts on Russian culture and history. Dr. Frederick White, a professor of Russian and Integrated Studies at Utah Valley University, has found it impossible to concisely illustrate why Putin has thrown global politics on the other side of the world for a loop.

“I actually tried to sit down and write something simple on this the other day, and what I realized is there is no way to write like an 800-word simple piece on this,” White, who holds degrees in Russian and Slavic and received his Doctorate in Slavic from the University of Southern California, explains.

Simply put, there are a number of historical and territorial reasons why Putin has played his hand, which White says has been telegraphed for years. In White’s opinion, Russia, the country he has spent more than 30 years studying and teaching about, is undergoing what may be remembered as one of its darkest hours in modern history.

“This is a very sad chapter in contemporary Russian history, for sure.”

While the United States has yet to declare its exact intentions to respond to the action in Ukraine, White feels it’s inevitable that the effects of the conflict will soon be felt not only in all of America but in Utah specifically.

“Utah is really globally oriented,” White says. “We make a lot out of the fact that we speak a lot of languages here, we have a lot of international experience, we’re trying to build an economy that is connected right to the world.”

The worst-case scenario, White says, would be if China decides it wants to pursue a similar course of action with Taiwan. That could spell “utter chaos,” White fears.

“It’s not good for any state, but in particular, it’s not good for a state like Utah that really does kind of brand itself as being connected to the world, unable to interact globally.”

One effect that could reverberate through Utah, and the entire United States, could be the price of gas and oil. The more the cost of a barrel of oil rises throughout the globe, Putin may likely be emboldened, and Russia enriched, according to White. He recalls an oil boom in the 90s that helped Russia pay off its debts as a former member of the Soviet Union and build a massive reserve that would finance a future invasion into Crimea.

It’s also likely that supply chain issues, which have already been in a crisis throughout the waning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, may continue to deteriorate, White says.

“Anytime the world is an unstable place, it’s not going to make the economy hum,” he adds.

The conflict in Ukraine is still in its early stages and it’s unclear how things could unfold. White suspects Putin’s ambition is to set up a “puppet regime” in Ukraine and operate the nation similar to how Belarus has been established, as a tool for the Russian leadership to proceed further, possibly into other neighboring countries.

For now, the world will have to watch and anticipate what comes next.

“I think we’ve got to take it day by day,” White says. “Clearly, all of the attempts at diplomacy have seemed to fail up to this point. We don’t know what Putin’s end goal is.”