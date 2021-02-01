WATCH: Utah based TikTok on hat making goes viral

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – TikTok, the video-sharing social networking service, has become quite popular during the coronavirus pandemic.

The social media platform is used to make a variety of short-form videos on any topic you can imagine. Popular dances, educational tutorials, pranks, how-to’s, and even how to make cowboy accessories like hats and buckles. Essential items featured in the TV show “Yellowstone.”

Tegan Peck is a 6th Generation employee at her family business, Burns 1876, located at 361 Main Street in Park City, Utah.

Peck says Burns is the oldest same family-owned western retailer in the world. “We have been manufacturing our products in Utah since 1876. We employ over 50 artisans to produce our heirloom quality products in a small town where creative jobs can be hard to come by,” Peck tells ABC4.

Burns is known for their hats. “Our main hat producer started at our company picking weeds. We produce hats, boots, saddles, belts, buckles, jewelry, and gear under the same roof in the small town of Salina, Utah.” Peck adds.

She says it all started when her Great, Great, Great Grandpa started up a shop in rural Utah making and repairing harnesses. “We have been evolving and improving for the past 145 years,” Peck shares.

“Through a lot of hard work and dedications, every generation has improved the business,” Peck says she was born on a Thursday and was in the shop working with her mom the following Monday. “It just takes that kind of dedication to make something like this work,’ she tells ABC4.

Burns might be decades old, but they are up to date with the latest technology. Peck says she started using TikTok as a way to escape from all the stresses of 2020. “It was just a place where you could watch cool people do cool things. I didn’t start making content about my hats until January of 2021,” Peck shares.

Everyone who comes to visit Burns 1876 has a great experience and always leaves with a cool hat and big smile on their face, says Peck. “I wanted to share that joy on a larger scale (for my 50 followers at the time),” Peck adds.

Peck shared videos of hat and buckle making that soon went viral. Peck says over one million people have seen her TikTok’s. “It makes my heart explode when I think about how many people have seen, liked, and commented on my content in my tiny little hat shop.”

Peck says she grew up in a town of 2,000 people. She says she “cannot comprehend that amount of people” when thinking about her growing viewership. “I’m just blown away.”

Amid their growing online presence, Burns 1876 hasn’t been a stranger to the global pandemic. Peck says this last year has taught their family business a lot. ‘“We’ve been through many challenges and pandemics in our 145 years. We’ve learned to roll with the punches, not being attached to a routine, and always be adaptable,” says Peck. “Our team has stepped up and worked long hours.”

She says during the pandemic, materials have been harder to get. Peck says overall, they “have been very blessed with a good year in business.” Most months, the shop was up from 2019, she adds.

“We just really appreciate all of the support this year. I’ve noticed some of our clients supporting us extra this year, knowing it’s been a hard year for retail, and we just appreciate everyone. We are surrounded by so many great people,” Peck adds.

Peck tells ABC4 the hats and buckles seen in the viral videos were made for the hit TV show Yellowstone. “We outfitted the show,” Peck shares.

If you want to check out Burns 1876 checkout their website or join in on the fun and view their TikToks.