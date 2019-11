A Facebook video showing a young boy filling an empty candy bowl with some of his own candy is going viral.

Leslie Hodges of Maryland shared the video on her Facebook page Halloween night. At the time this story was posted the video had been shared 272,000 times.

“Caught this on our Nest camera…. this has got to give hope to everyone that there are still amazing people in this world. What a selfless act from this little guy! ❤️ Kudos to his parents!!! Kevin Hodges #imnotcrying,” she posted.

