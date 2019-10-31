Volunteers, staff at Shriners Hospitals transform wheelchairs for Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Not every child may be able to go out trick-or-treating during Halloween.

That is why the Salt Lake City staff and volunteers at Shriner’s Hospitals for Children transformed the wheelchairs of 32 patients into anything their heart desired.

This was in response to feedback from parents that door to door trick-or-treating poses challenges for children with physical disabilities.

Wheelchairs were decorated from Santa in his sleigh to Aladdin on a magic carpet at the hospital’s annual Wheelchair Costume Clinic.

Kristi Cook one patient’s mother said, “It is just exciting to make a wheelchair fun and instead of scary. Because a lot of kids are curious everybody stares at her everywhere, we go but this makes it fun and not so intimidating.”

Hospital officials say this event helps make it a level playing field for children in wheelchairs living with conditions such as spina bifida and skeletal dysplasia who come to Shriners Hospital for care.

They added that elaborate costumes have the effect of making the children the spotlight of Halloween as opposed to watching Halloween happen from the sidelines.

The clinic also provides practical help to parents who need help incorporating their child’s wheelchair into a costume. Officials say this is an example of the hospital’s wraparound services that go beyond physical needs to meet social and emotional needs.

