Virtual ‘Ghost’: Utah based company behind Justin Bieber’s metaverse concert

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – When Justin Bieber takes the stage for his debut metaverse concert this Thursday, he’ll be providing what is expected to be one of the most visually stunning live performances ever.

The thing is, even though scores of adoring Beliebers will see a figure that resembles their idol dancing and singing to hits like ‘Peaches,’ ‘Hold On,’ and his new single, ‘Ghost,’ they won’t actually be seeing the real Bieber.

They’ll be watching a digital avatar of the pop megastar interacting with and creating a fully immersive, digital, 3D world. The real Bieber will be suited up in a motion capture suit in a studio in an undisclosed location in California, with his moves and voice projected onto the digital avatar.

Courtesy of Wave via Future House Studios

Adam Sidwell, owner and founder of Utah-based Future House Studios, the company commissioned by virtual concert promoter Wave to provide the art and content for the show, says what he and his team have ready for Bieber and his fans will take the concert experience to the next level.

“That’s kind of the exciting thing, if you go to a Justin Bieber concert, and you’re sitting in the audience, it’s fun, it’s full of energy, and you’re cheering, but here with these virtual concerts, you’re interacting with the experience,” Sidwell explains to ABC4.com.

This isn’t Future House’s first foray into turning a real-life superstar into a digital creation living in a highly imaginative world. The group also put avatars of The Weeknd and Doja Cat on the phone screens of more than two million TikTok users for a highly immersive concert live stream in Aug. 2020.

The TikTok show saw The Weeknd’s digital counterpart performing songs from his album, After Hours, in a world that morphed and changed as the audience interacted with their devices.

Courtesy of TikTok Newsroom

It could be aptly described as an imagination of the Super Bowl Halftime Show in the TRON universe.

Future House’s Mike Rich, who worked as the project supervisor for the upcoming Bieber concert explains that this week’s show, which can be accessed anywhere in the United States and Canada with an internet connection on Thursday night, will be “head and shoulders above what was done for The Weeknd.”

“Things have progressed, the technology has progressed, the techniques have progressed,” Rich states. “Visually, I think this will be a very large step forward, even from just a few months ago.”

Rich would know everything there is to know about impressive visual effects. Along with Sidwell, he worked as an artist and technical director at George Lucas’ Lucasfilm Industrial Light and Magic Studio for more than 20 years. When building his company in Utah, Sidwell, a BYU grad, recruited the best of the best to create top-level virtual universes that will propel the visions of the metaverse into a digital reality.

Among Sidwell’s credits as a visual effects artist are blockbuster films like ‘I, Robot,’ ‘King Kong,’ ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At Worlds End,’ and ‘TRON: Legacy’ (now the TRON reference above makes even more sense, huh?). Rich has had a hand in nearly every modern Star Wars film, in addition to several Marvel Universe pictures.

Although Sidwell and Rich man the studio’s headquarters from a small office in a building just across the street from Pleasant Grove’s iconic Purple Turtle burger joint, the talent working on Future House productions stretches all across the globe.

“We’ve got a small office with a couple of desks but other than that, everybody’s working from their home space,” Sidwell says. “And it’s really great because that allows for us to hire talent from all over the place from San Francisco and LA to Tokyo and Istanbul.”

The international team has been working for months, collaborating back-and-forth between Wave and Bieber himself on how to bring a metaverse concert to a global audience. From a technical level, it’s a massive undertaking.

“The most obvious challenge is just that the quality level has to be high, it has to look good,” Rich describes. “Technically, it’s also a problem because if it looks good, real-time rendering presents some challenges too.”

Without getting too specific, Rich details that it will likely take at least a couple of top-level, high-end computers with top-of-the-line graphics cards to render Bieber’s movements in real-time into the digital world of the metaverse.

“The short answer is it takes a lot, a pretty hefty machine with all the bells and whistles,” he says of the technology behind the scenes. “Actually, multiple hefty machines doing different tasks all at once.”

Both Sidwell and Rich agree that digital concerts will likely be a huge part of the entertainment industry in the future. Some of the consequences of that movement could elevate artistic expression to new heights.

“There are these wistful ethereal effects, and you can’t do that in real life with a person,” Sidwell says of Bieber’s avatar and the surprises in store for the concert. “And that’s part of the fun. It’s a new visual language and new visual fields for people to look at and go, ‘Wow, this is really cool.’”

Some of the digital concert’s appeal is also rooted in practicality. Rich mentions he recently saw a person commenting on a post about the Bieber show on Thursday, grateful that she could experience a show of this caliber from home. Her severe anxiety of being in a crowded space had previously precluded her from seeing a concert in person.

However, he doesn’t see this as the death of live, in-person shows — it’s just going to be another exciting opportunity to create a collective global experience.

“I don’t think that we will ever see the end of live concerts, live concerts are fantastic,” Rich declares. “But I think we see an evergrowing opportunity for these to become a much bigger part of the entertainment industry, the chance to reach kind of a global audience all at once, in kind of new and interactive ways that that kind of just didn’t exist before.”

How to watch:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at 7 p.m. MT

Where: wave.watch (interactive experience) and YouTube (live stream coverage)

Cost: Free