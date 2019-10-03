UVU’s Hacktober is focusing on teaching students about cybersecurity

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – With just a click of a button and a Google search, a vast amount of information is available at the touch of your fingertips.

While it’s convenient, this instant source of information is making it easier for hackers to get your information.

“One of the things we see a lot is stolen credentials especially because people reuse the same password on different websites,” said cybersecurity expert Robert Jorgensen.

Jorgensen is a professor at Utah Valley University. During National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, he’s teaching other students safety tips to keep them safe online.

“Be aware of what you’re doing online, what you’re doing online to protect yourself. Simple steps like updating your devices, using good passwords, two-factor authentication,” Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen says finding some personal information is easy.

Looking on haveibeenpwnd.com to see if any of Jacob Stephens online accounts have been breached, Robert says multiple accounts had been.

Stephens says he was surprised to see some of the accounts that had been breached as he’s pretty private online.

“It turns out my voter registration when I voted back in the 2016 election caused most of my information to be out in the public,” Stephen said.

And his old email address gave way to some information, too…like photos of him in high school on an old flicker account.

“If you don’t protect yourself online, you have a lot of accounts at risk,” Jorgensen said. “You can be compromised through a bad password, through a phone scam, various things.”

In 2018, hackers stole half a billion personal records, according to cybintsolutions.com. Ninety-five percent of those breached, is coming from the government, retail, and technology.

