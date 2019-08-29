Utes super fan buys time on 39 billboards sending message to BYU fans

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – “The Holy War” the beloved rivalry game played between the Brigham Young University Cougars and the University of Utah Utes

The two Utah schools first played against each other in 1922

In 2011 the Utes moved to the Pac12, that same year BYU became independent.

The teams planned to take a two-year hiatus for the 2014–2015 season but unexpectedly ended up playing each other in the 2015 Las Vegas Bowl.

BYU and Utah fans go all out for the rivalry games. Their loyalty to their teams runs deep….they decorating their yards, camp out overnight to get into the stadium and sport their teams colors from head to toe.



ALYSSA R HASKELL

TYSON GOODMAN

Superfan, Spencer Halford, took his devotion for the Utes to an entirely new level.

“I had this idea last year, I live in St. Geroge and so it’s hard to participate in the rivalry when it’s mostly in Northern Utah. And so I justed wanted to a way to be part of the rivalry without being in northern Utah. So I thought next year I am going to put up some Billboards,” said Halford.

Halford has purchased time on 39 electronic billboards from St. Geroge to Ogden.

“What’s funny is when I reviewed the analytics on the billboard the ones that are displaying the most are the ones in Utah County.”

The billboards will end at kick-off Thursday night. “When the Utes win stay tuned cause there will be another day or two of billboards coming,” Halford added.

What others are clicking on: