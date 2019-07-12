Utah’s largest two-day free health fair clinic in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hundreds of attendees are expected to receive free health care at Utah’s largest free healthcare clinic.

The 27th annual Assistance and Rescue Event (CARE) Fair, partnered with the Junior League of Salt Lake City and dozens of community partners to host a two-day free health clinic.

The clinic runs Friday, July 12th from 9 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 13 from 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. at the Horizonte Instruction and Training Center in Salt Lake City.

Hundreds of attendees crowd the clinic each year for the free services, Jennifer Kelsey Sustaining Advisor of the Junior League of Salt Lake City says.

“We just really wanted to provide services to the community for people that could not afford healthcare.”

The CARE Fair is Utah’s largest free health fair designed for families needing routine medical, dental, and vision services.

Translators representing 18 languages besides English will be at the clinic in efforts to be able to help and make every feel cared for.

People and families can receive also receive car seats, bike helmets, nutrition information, feminine exams, and for the first time this year, on-site physical therapy.







CARE says major barriers like time, language, financial, transportation constraints can prevent Utah families from receiving basic health and human services.

The goal of this event is to eliminate these barriers by bringing together community agencies and medical service providers at one time and in one place.

Horizonte Instruction and Training Center has been declared by Governor Herbert and Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown as a “safe space”

All services are first-come, first-served and no appointments are necessary. CARE welcomes all ages with free childcare provided while parents or guardians are receiving care.

No identification or insurance is required.

Visit the CARE Fair website here for more information or questions.

It’s not too late to volunteer, the Junior League of Salt Lake City still needs volunteers for Saturday’s clinic.

