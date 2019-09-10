Utahn’s ‘We haven’t forgotten’ 9/11 commemorations signs on billboard in Times Square

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah non-profit based in Midvale is raising money in a unique way to commemorate the 18th anniversary of 9/11.

On September 11th, 2001, American commercial airplanes headed toward the West Coast were hijacked by members of an Islamic terrorist group, al-Qaeda.

Hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 lanes were flown into the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, New York.

The two towers collapsed killing 2,753 people.

American Airlines Flight 77 was hijacked and crashed into the Pentagon in Washington; 184 people were killed.

United Airlines Flight 93 was flying near Shanksville, Pennsylvania when it crashed killing 40 passengers and crew members.

Officials believe the hijackers crashed the plane in that location instead of their intended target after the passengers and crew had attempted to take control of the flight.

Troy Allen, with Charity Share Times Square, is bringing awareness to the 1st responders of 9/11 and their families through billboards in Times Square in New York City.

Allen’s non-profit gives Utahns the have ability to upload a photo that will be displayed on a Times Square Billboard showing their support and expressing that “WE HAVEN’T FORGOTTEN” theme of Charity Share Times Square.

Allen says they take pictures of the billboard in NYC and send it to participants so it can be shared all around the country.

Allen used to live in New York and grew tired of seeing the advertisements on the billboards. “I decided to see if I could do something to take all of these signs that are trafficked by millions of people daily, out of the hands of marketers and give access to people who had a big message to share and big missions to accomplish. That’s how Charity Share Times Square started,” Allen says.

“More 1st responders have died to their heroism then people who died on 9/11. Over 10,000 have cancer. I decided that during September I wanted to do something to let them know that America is still behind them. Both emotionally and financially. I wanted to show them that America has kept it’s promise to ‘never forget’.” -Troy Allen

These heroes are larger than life, so it only makes sense that we show our support the same way, Allen says.

On 9/11 Charity Share Times Square will be taking over billboards in Times Square to say thank you to the group of individuals and to raise money for 9/11 related charities.

The money raised is used to help take care of 1st responders from 9/11 take care of their medical bills, their children’s education and various other aspects of life made more difficult due to their heroism.

