Utahns petitioning for more reflective road lines

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utahns are petitioning for more reflective lines on our roadways this winter. UDOT officials say They hear and respect the public’s call, but some Utah residents say they aren’t convinced.

Jack Johnson, a student at Utah State University says he spends a lot of time driving to and from Logan and Salt Lake City. He says the drive gets intense during the winter and he’s seen and heard of some close calls.

“They had cars driving on the wrong side of the barrier—like six different cars, all following each other, driving on the opposite side of the road. It was during that really bad snowstorm last week and so that was not good…somebody could have died.”

The petition states “We the people are tired of the dangerous conditions that exist during inclement weather on Utah roads.”

The writer of the petition claims the use of salt during the winter as a de-icing agent furthers this issue as it has a tendency to turn the roads white.

The petition reads:

“We are petitioning to have the government of the State of Utah begin remarking our interstates, highways, and surface roads with higher visibility lines and marking devices to help mitigate these substantial road hazards. If reflective or lit road lines prevented even one accident or fatality, it is the duty of our states government to make our roads safer.”

Rob Wight, Director of Operations for the Utah Department of Transportation says UDOT is a governmental agency that takes the responsibility to keep our roads safe seriously.

“We’re aware of the petition, and it’s something that we’re working on and will continue to work on. And, we appreciate people being involved in helping us to make our roads as safe as they possibly can.

Wight says this isn’t the first time the public has notified UDOT about their feelings of inadequate lines on Utah roadways. “That’s one thing we’ve always working to improve,” Wight says.

He says UDOT views any feedback from the public as positive. He says when it comes to the visibility of road lines they try to keep up with the latest and greatest.

This year in efforts to improve road line visibility UDOT is adding a new type of bead in the lines.

“These are designed specifically to be reflective under water,” Wight says these beads were tested on Interstate 215 last year proving to be successful. The beads will be put down as tape and paint with an upcoming project on southbound I-15.

“We’re going to put this material down so it’s going to be more visible at night and more visible during rain events and be able to help the motorists see the lines better,” Wight says.

Utah driver, Jillian Sudweeks says she feels the issue stretches far beyond the visibility of Utah road lines.

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily the visibility of lines throughout Utah that’s causing all the accidentS and causing people to be unaware of where they are in the traffic and all that. I think that it’s more of an issue of teaching drivers how to be more vigilant of what they’re doing, where they are of other people around them,” Sudweeks says.