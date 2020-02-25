Utah woman named ambassador of international Down syndrome organization

TABIONA, Utah (ABC4 News) – One Utah woman with Down syndrome has been named ambassador for Nothing Down, an organization that aims to change the way the world views Down syndrome and eliminate the stigmas that are often associated with disabilities.

21-year-old Hanna Strebel is one of 29 new ambassadors from around the world.

Strebel and her fellow ambassadors were announced through a slideshow on the Nothing Down Facebook page.

Nothing Down representatives say Strebel and her family will be tasked with assisting the organization through community outreach, fundraising, and social media promotion throughout the year 2020.

The mission of Nothing Down is to provide support, advocacy, education and opportunities for individuals and families that have been touched by Down syndrome. The organization also runs several programs such as “Blessing Baskets of Hope,” which supports new and expectant parents of babies with Down syndrome, and a nationwide World Down Syndrome Day school program that celebrates differences and fosters acceptance among students, according to organization officials.

Nothing Down announced the application process for their Ambassador Program in January. They received well over 500 applications from 42 states and 11 different countries.

National Down Syndrome Day is March 21.

To keep up with the ambassadors and their mission, follow Nothing Down on their social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, or on their website.

You can also Follow Strebel’s journey with Down syndrome on her Facebook Page.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: