Utah police community grieves sudden passing of Sandy City Police Chief

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Sandy City Police Department is grieving the passing of Chief William “Bill” O’Neal.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess L. Anderson released the following statement on the passing of Chief William “Bill” O’Neal:

“I was saddened to hear of Chief William “Bill” O’Neal’s passing. Chief O’Neal was a tremendous example of a leader in law enforcement and our partner in public safety. He was an example and friend to his officers and the law enforcement community in our state. I am so grateful to have known Chief O’Neal. The entire Department of Public Safety mourns with the City of Sandy. Our prayers are with the O’Neal family at this time.”

Chief O’Neal honorably served the Sandy City Police Department and the Sandy City community from August 1996 until his death in January 2020. Chief O’Neal was sworn in as the Chief of Police in July 2018.

Chief William “Bill” O’Neal

Jason Nielsen, with Sandy City Police Department says Chief O’Neal was of the three responding officers called when Elizabeth Smart was found on March 12th 2003, 9-months after her kidnapping.

Sandy City police officials say Chief O’Neal experienced an unfortunate medical event and subsequently passed away from natural causes.

Neighboring police agencies are taking to social media to show their respect for their bothers in blue and honor Chief O’Neal.

With a heavy heart & deep regret we report the passing of Chief William (Bill) O'Neal. Chief O'Neal passed away on 1-12-20 Info on services are forthcoming. Please keep Chief O'Neal and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Deputy Chief Greg Severson will be interim Chief. pic.twitter.com/kPKghiuwZj — Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) January 13, 2020

I was saddened to hear of @Sandy_Police Chief William “Bill” O’Neal’s passing. Chief O’Neal was a tremendous example of a leader in law enforcement and our partner in public safety. I am so grateful to have known him. Our prayers are with the O'Neal family at this time. pic.twitter.com/cnQbGnaUvw — Commissioner Jess Anderson (@andersonljess) January 13, 2020

We send our condolences to our brothers and sisters @Sandy_Police. Know that we stand with you in mourning the loss of Chief O'Neal. https://t.co/8INcllAJBm — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) January 13, 2020

Our deepest condolences go out to @Sandy_Police and Chief O'Neal's family. https://t.co/50TVmOt5w0 — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) January 13, 2020

Our hearts are with our brothers and sisters at @Sandy_Police. Rest easy Chief. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/5Tijb2r4an — Herriman PD (@HerrimanPolice) January 13, 2020

Our hearts go out to @Sandy_Police and the family of Chief O’Neal. Rest In Peace Chief. pic.twitter.com/Nn9PZsDhP0 — Murray City Police (@MurrayPoliceUT) January 13, 2020

Our sincere condolences and prayers are extended to the @Sandy_Police as well as Chief O'Neal's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MLMIgtKZPt — Clearfield PD, Utah (@ClearfieldPD) January 13, 2020

Information regarding the details of services will be forthcoming.

