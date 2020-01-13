Utah police community grieves sudden passing of Sandy City Police Chief

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Sandy City Police Department is grieving the passing of Chief William “Bill” O’Neal.
Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess L. Anderson released the following statement on the passing of Chief William “Bill” O’Neal:
“I was saddened to hear of Chief William “Bill” O’Neal’s passing. Chief O’Neal was a tremendous example of a leader in law enforcement and our partner in public safety. He was an example and friend to his officers and the law enforcement community in our state. I am so grateful to have known Chief O’Neal. The entire Department of Public Safety mourns with the City of Sandy. Our prayers are with the O’Neal family at this time.”
Chief O’Neal honorably served the Sandy City Police Department and the Sandy City community from August 1996 until his death in January 2020. Chief O’Neal was sworn in as the Chief of Police in July 2018.
Jason Nielsen, with Sandy City Police Department says Chief O’Neal was of the three responding officers called when Elizabeth Smart was found on March 12th 2003, 9-months after her kidnapping.
Sandy City police officials say Chief O’Neal experienced an unfortunate medical event and subsequently passed away from natural causes.
Neighboring police agencies are taking to social media to show their respect for their bothers in blue and honor Chief O’Neal.
Information regarding the details of services will be forthcoming.
