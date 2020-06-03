Utah National Guard members clean graffiti at the nation’s capital

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah National Guard sent around 200 soldiers to Washington D.C. on June 1, to support civilian authorities amid civil unrest.

According to the Utah National Guard, the soldiers were sent following a request from President Donald Trump.

The Utah National Guard took to social media saying the activated members woke up early Wednesday to help clean the nation’s capitol after Tuesday night’s protests.

Courtesy: Utah National Guard

Courtesy: Utah National Guard

Courtesy: Utah National Guard

Related: Utah National Guard deploys to Washington D.C. to quell civil unrest

Officials say Utah Soldiers were ready to rapidly respond to the president’s request for support. The soldiers were flown on a military KC-135R aircraft from the Utah Air National Guard at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City to Joint Base Andrews in Washington D.C.

“As a service member and fellow American, it has been heartbreaking to witness the pain and

frustration of our communities across this nation,” said Brig. Gen. Michael J. Turley, adjutant

general, Utah National Guard. “This mission to support civil authorities in our nation’s Capitol is one of our toughest missions, but one that we are trained and ready to do. The Utah National

Guard is committed to support our nation to preserve life, protect property, and to restore peace

during these unprecedented times.”