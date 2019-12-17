Utah man finds sister he never knew existed through DNA test, genealogy work

It was in high school that Michael Singleton said he began to realize that he looked completely different than his father. However, nothing could have prepared him for the fact that the man who raised him was actually his adoptive parent.

“I was frustrated because I thought that was something that shouldn’t be hid in a family [sic],” Singleton said.

Through Singleton’s love of genealogy, a DNA test, and with the help of family members, he uncovered information about his biological father and found a sister he never otherwise would have known existed.

The oldest of three boys, Singleton realized something was off when he attempted to join the military as a young man and found that his dad’s name was covered up on his birth certificate. He was told that the hospital he said he was born in had no record of him and that he was either born illegitimately or adopted.

Singleton said revealing what he learned to his parents and later to his brothers, was a very emotional experience, and one that his mother did not want to talk about.

“I got shut down from my mother, and I just kept it inside me,” he said.

It wasn’t until after his mother’s death that Singleton said he found clues to the identity of his biological father. Among her belongings, he found a baby book with his biological father’s real name- Paul Louis (Kallos) Marble. He also found a photograph in a hope chest of his mother with Marble.

Singleton’s daughter, Amber Linton, said through genealogy work, she found information about her dad’s biological father. For example, she discovered that Marble was married in 1965 and had one daughter, Michelle, who Linton said she spoke to for the first time last week through video chat. Though Marble did not raise Michelle, Linton had found her father’s half-sister.

Singleton said Michelle has expressed excitement over email at becoming a part of Micheal’s family. He said Michelle grew up as an only child and met with her birth father (Marble) only a couple times later in her life. Linton said though Michelle and her father got along well, she felt like she never really got to know him, and when he passed away, she felt as if she were burying a stranger. Therefore, learning that she has a brother and connection to her father’s family, was meaningful for her, Linton said.

“… now she has all these cousins, all my seven sons and daughters and grandchildren that want to see her and want to talk to her,” Singleton said.

Since discovering that he has a sister, Singleton said he has yet to meet Michelle in person. Singleton’s daughter recently set up a Go Fund Me page to arrange a meeting between the two. Click here to donate to the fund.

In addition, Linton found that Marble, like Singleton, had been adopted. Marble was adopted during the height of the Great Depression in Chicago. Linton was also able to find Marble’s biological parents, Louis Kallos and Mildred Barret Kallos (Brantigan).

This lead to a knowledge of completely new branches of the family tree. Linton found that Mildred was descended from pilgrims who traveled on the Mayflower and signed the Mayflower compact. Louis Kallos, on the other hand, was born in Greece and immigrated to the United States in 1913.

Singleton said a message that he would like to share is this:

“If you’re adopted, if you have a chance to do a DNA kit, it’s going to start your journey…,” he said. “You’ll just be able to say, I was adopted. I am no longer. I’m part of somebody’s family.”

