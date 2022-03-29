(ABC4) – The Utah based Responsibility Foundation works to shine a light and help individuals, groups, organizations, and businesses who educate, elevate, and engage their local communities.

Right now, the Responsibility Foundation is working with a small network of hero citizens in Ukraine and Poland to deliver supplies and rescue those still stuck in Ukraine. The foundation has been working to raise money to provide Ukrainian refugees with resources they desperately need. Items include night vision goggles, drones, medicine, food, warm clothes, and other essentials.

These citizens have put together their own “Underground Railroad” to help those still behind enemy lines.

“I never imagined this all happening, I get texts at all hours of the night from the volunteers with updates and requests for supplies,” said Emily Thorson, CEO of The Responsibility Foundation. “I like to say that we can’t stop the darkness, but we can provide a light to these people.”

The project was expected to only last for two or three weeks but with the war still going on, supplies and donations are desperately needed.

“I’m on the road. Found another car and driver. In the morning we left Kyiv,” writes one volunteer. “We loaded up near the Temple for several hours. I heard constant shooting and explosions. Fighting is going on near Kyiv. I’m afraid I won’t be able to take everyone out. This makes me so angry.”

“I have so many requests for help!” Writes another volunteer. “I understand that physically I won’t be able to help them all, but in my heart, I would give everything I have to take them all. I just cry because everyday I have less and less time to do it. It’s horrible.”

The foundation aims to get groups and individuals in contact with each other so that help can be provided. “Many people want to help, but don’t know how they can,” said Thorson. “We try to give them that information on how they can help, [Ukraine] but also how they can help their local communities as well.”

For those that would like to donate visit here. 100% of the donations will go directly towards helping rescuers and refugees at the borders trying to get to safety.