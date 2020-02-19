Utah family to be featured on Sunday’s episode of ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An Ogden family will be featured on Sunday’s episode of the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

The Barobi family’s episode will air on Sunday, February 23, at 9 p.m. on HGTV. The episode is named “This Land is Your Land,” according to HGTV.

The Barobi family experienced devastating loss during a conflict in Congo but 12-year-old Ashraf saved the lives of his siblings by walking hundreds of miles to seek safety in Uganda. Four years later, he and his family came to the United States as refugees, according to show producers.

ABC4 was there when the ‘Extreme’ team, hundreds of builders, volunteers, and spectators, helped the Barobi family say the iconic phrase, “move that bus!”

Click here to get a sneak peek of what their new home looks like.

