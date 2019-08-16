Utah family ‘moves that bus’ to see newly built home

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ completed one of two homes they’ve been working on for local families.

On Thursday, the Barobi family came home to the ‘Extreme’ team, hundreds of builders, volunteers, and spectators, who helped them say the iconic phrase, “move that bus!”

When the bus moved, the Barobi’s facial expressions portrayed excitement and tears of gratefulness as some of the children fell to their knees.

The reality TV show took the family into their new home leaving onlookers outside. No media or public are allowed to see the inside of the home until it airs on HGTV in 2020.

The second Ogden family will get to see their new home on Saturday around 4 p.m.

To learn more about the families or where to view the homes, click here.

