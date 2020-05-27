AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – While most schools in Utah were forced to hold some sort of virtual graduation commencement for the Class of 2020 seniors because of COVID-19 restrictions. But one private school was able do an in-person graduation ceremony.
Related: Photos: Ogden elementary school celebrates graduating Kindergartners
American Heritage School in American Fork only had a graduating class of 59 students and a large outdoor stadium. Due to small graduating class, on Tuesday May 26th American Heritage proceeded with their graduation exercises with only the graduates, parents, and staff , while adhering to social distancing protocols.
The commencement address was given by Elder Craig A. Cardon, a General Authority Seventy (emeritus) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Cardon and his wife, Deborah, have grandchildren who attend American Heritage School.
Related: ‘We call it a Hybrid Graduation’: Payson High School holds drive-in style ceremony for graduates
The private school celebrating it’s 50th anniversary has 900 on-campus students in grades K-12, 5,000 students are enrolled in distanced learning. The 59 seniors accepted to 40 schools with more than $1,000,000 in scholarships roughly $17,000 average scholarship amount.
Have questions about coronavirus?
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What others are clicking on:
- Family says charges first step toward ‘justice for Ashlyn’
- Petition aims to remove Springville officer of 20 years for alleged unethical behavior
- Tremonton man in custody after alleged domestic violence incident
- U of U Health updates hours of operation at COVID-19 in-car testing
- Mistakenly released suspect in racial attack of missionary back behind bars