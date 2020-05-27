AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – While most schools in Utah were forced to hold some sort of virtual graduation commencement for the Class of 2020 seniors because of COVID-19 restrictions. But one private school was able do an in-person graduation ceremony.

American Heritage School in American Fork only had a graduating class of 59 students and a large outdoor stadium. Due to small graduating class, on Tuesday May 26th American Heritage proceeded with their graduation exercises with only the graduates, parents, and staff , while adhering to social distancing protocols.





American Heritage Graduation, May 26, 2020. Courtesy: David Buer

The commencement address was given by Elder Craig A. Cardon, a General Authority Seventy (emeritus) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Cardon and his wife, Deborah, have grandchildren who attend American Heritage School.

The private school celebrating it’s 50th anniversary has 900 on-campus students in grades K-12, 5,000 students are enrolled in distanced learning. The 59 seniors accepted to 40 schools with more than $1,000,000 in scholarships roughly $17,000 average scholarship amount.

