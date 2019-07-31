Utah Cold Case Coalition hopes playing cards will help solve cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In celebration of “Cold Case Month” the Utah Cold Case Coalition has announced Utah’s first cold case playing cards.

The cards feature 54 unsolved murders and disappearances throughout the state of Utah. Cards like these have successfully generated tips in other states.

Decks were handed out at the conference and given to attendees in hopes to spread awareness about old Utah cold cases.

The Coalition also announced that during Cold Case Month the reward for information leading to the closure of an unsolved murder or disappearance in Utah will be doubled to $6,000.





Renee Van Tussenbrook, Investigator Reacher with Cold Case Coalition Utah says they plan on putting the decks in jails and prisons.

Van Tussenbrrok believes that the information on the cards will get around inside the facilities and help them solve the cases.

The cards are also for sale for $10. Click here to purchase.

The mothers of two murder victims featured on the cards, Lillie Allen, mother of Sheree Allen. And Bobbie Dodge, mother of Cody Dodge were at the conference to see their children’s cards and to answer questions.

“It’s painful and it’s something that you never forget each and every day.” Lillie Allen says.

COLD CASE COALITION TIPLINE: 801-258-3313 (CLUE-313)

