SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For four days straight, 16 athletes from across the country will compete against each other in the ultimate test of strength and endurance. Some are pro football players, Olympic track athletes, and pro marathon runners. Others, like Utah resident Lauren Weeks, find themselves somewhere in the middle.

“I do a multitude of different events, so I think I got chosen because I encompassed a bunch of different genres,” Weeks said.

The Long Island Native is the current and two-time Hyrox World Champion and will be showcasing her athleticism in two weeks on the second season of Spartan Games, the most extreme fitness competition on reality television.

Courtesy: Lauren Weeks

Courtesy: Lauren Weeks

Courtesy: Lauren Weeks

Weeks, who is returning to the show after placing in the top three spots in the first season, will compete in different challenges like the Air Force fitness test and other obstacles varying from racing to swimming to functional fitness.

The athletes spent four days at Big Bear Lake in California in the middle of October waking up at 6 a.m. and finishing their day off around 6:30 p.m.

“We’d always eat dinner together around 6:30 p.m., and after dinner, we’d do our pre-brief of what the next day was going to be like because each event was a surprise,” Weeks told ABC4.

The element of surprise was evident for those four days as Weeks, along with her competitors had no knowledge of what event they’d be competing in until the day of.

Weeks has been participating in hybrid events since 2019. She says working at the gym previously made it easier to facilitate training. Her return to school has shifted things, but she still finds time to train six days a week.

Courtesy: Lauren Weeks

Courtesy: Lauren Weeks

Courtesy: Lauren Weeks

Courtesy: Lauren Weeks

“I run probably a minimum of six days a week, and on top of that, I do strength training. Sometimes I combine cardio with strength, whether it’s biking, rowing, but I do like to do them separately,” said Weeks.

It isn’t just the satisfaction of competing for the grand prize of $50,000 that draws athletes like Weeks to these kinds of competitions. The togetherness, the bonding with others in such a short amount of time makes it worthwhile.

“It’s like an adult summer camp, with people that love being outdoors,” says Weeks. “You create these bonds in such a short period of time that you probably never would have otherwise with people that definitely have different backgrounds than you but have similar interests.”

Viewers can watch the competition beginning on Thursday, March 24 at 8 p.m. EST. Each episode will be released on a weekly basis.