USPS preparing for expected avalanche of holiday cards and packages

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Santa isn’t the only one who’s busy this time of year. While the big guy in red prepares to deliver toys, Utah Post Offices are preparing for an avalanche of holiday cards and packages this year.

The Postal Service projects around 800 million package deliveries between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day this year, delivering more packages to homes than any other shipper.

In Utah, during the holidays, nearly half-a-million packages are processed each night at the Salt Lake City Priority Mail Center

This year, in efforts to make the process less of a headache for both parties USPS is allowing customers to pick up their notified mail or packages at their local post office.

Postal office officials say your carrier will leave a pink note informing the package recipient that it was unfit for them to leave the package.

The package pick up option is also a great option for delivery recipients who fear porch theft. If you’re worried about a package being left on your porch all day you can click here to learn how to schedule that pick up at your local office.

To accommodate the influx of packages and cards Utah postal offices are extending their retail hours, bringing on more employees, adding more transportation, implementing a 7-day package delivery and adding more convenient shipping options.

U.S. Postal Service Holiday Facts:

Hired more than 250 employees

Will deliver packages 7 days a week

Expanded delivery windows for packages to include early morning and evening

Extended retail hours every Saturday before Christmas at 25 Utah Post Offices

Package pick up service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday before Christmas

The Postal Service’s busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas. Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning December 9th, while the week of Dec. 16 is expected to be the busiest time for mailing, shipping, and delivery.

The USPS says they estimate to deliver more than 28 million packages per day between December 16th-21st

USPS recommended tips to make the shipping process easier:

Ship packages from home for the holidays at usps.com and request a Free Package Pick up

Use Self-Service Kiosks – located in 31 postal lobbies across the Wasatch Front, these easy to use machines allow customers to buy stamps, mail cards and packages 24/7, using debit or credit cards.

Utah Post Offices will offer extended retail hours every Saturday Before Christmas.

The Post Offices listed below will provide dutch-door package pick up service every Sunday before Christmas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for customers wanting to pick up notified mail or packages which couldn’t be delivered on the first attempt.

American Fork 55 N. Merchant St. – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bountiful 20 S. Main St. – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cedar City 333 N. Main St. – 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Clearfield 98 N. Main St. – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Draper 12180 S. 300 East – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Layton 1123 N. Fairfield Rd. – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lehi 333 E. Main St. – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Logan 75 W. 200 North – 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Midvale 35 W. Center St. – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ogden Main 3680 Pacific Ave. – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orem Mountain Shadows 877 E. 1200 South – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Park City Snyderville 6440 Highway 224 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (No Sunday dutch door pick up)

Pleasant Grove 180 S. 100 W. – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Provo 95 W. 100 South – 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Riverton 12760 S. Park Ave. – 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Salt Lake Downtown 230 W. 200 South – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salt Lake Murray 49489 S. State St. – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salt Lake West Valley 3490 S. 4400 West – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salt Lake Cottonwood 6890 S. 2300 East – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salt Lake Main 1760 W. 2100 South – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Alta Canyon 9265 S. Highland Dr. – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spanish Fork 165 E. 900 North – 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

St George Red Rocks 1150 E. Riverside Dr. – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tooele 65 N. Main St. – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

West Jordan 7901 S. 3200 West – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holiday Military Shipping Deadlines:

Dec. 9 – Priority Mail and First-Class Mail to Military addresses in Iraq and Afghanistan

Dec. 11 – Priority Mail and First-Class Mail to all other Military addresses

Dec. 18 – USPS Priority Mail Express to Military Addresses (except Iraq and Afghanistan)

International Shipping Deadlines:

Nov. 30 – Priority Mail International to Africa, Central, and South America

Dec. 7 – Priority Mail International to all other countries

Dec. 7 – Priority Mail Express International to Africa, Central, and South America

Dec. 14 – Priority Mail Express International to all other countries

Dec. 18 to 19 – Global Express Guaranteed depending on country

Domestic Shipping Deadlines:

Dec. 14 – USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 20 – First-Class Mail and packages

Dec. 21 – Priority Mail

Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express

