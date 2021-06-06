Unique places to have a picnic all across Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is seeing better days with warm weather, blooming buds, and COVID-19 restrictions easing up.

As more and more people head outside to be graced by the sunshine, many may plan to enjoy a picnic. So to those heading outdoors: grab a basket, bread, butter, and some fancy cheese if you’re feeling adventurous because here are five unique picnic destinations to check out in Utah.

Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge 🗺️ Northern Utah 📍 2155 W Forest St, Brigham City, UT 84302

This gem is a great place for those hanging out in Northern Utah. Located in Brigham City, the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge protects the marshes found at the mouth of Bear River; these marshes are the “largest freshwater component of the Great Salt Lake ecosystem. “

This wildlife oasis is perfect for a day adventure and a picnic.

Courtesy of Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge

Spiral Jetty 🗺️ Northern Utah 📍 Corinne, UT

Enjoying the sunset with a beautiful view is one way to spend your picnic. Located at Rozel Point peninsula on the northeastern shore of Great Salt Lake, the Spiral Jetty is a unique place to chow down on some good grub and relish in fifty shades of the sun.

Created in April, 1970, this outdoor art is considered the most compelling of sculptor Robert Smithson’s work. Using over six thousand tons of black basalt rocks and earth from the site, Smithson formed a coil 1,500 feet long and 15 feet wide that winds counterclockwise off the shore into the water.

In 1999, through the generosity of the artist Nancy Holt, Smithson’s wife, and the Estate of Robert Smithson, the artwork was donated to Dia Art Foundation.

Mirror Lake 🗺️ Salt Lake Valley 📍 Uinta Mountains, Duchesne County

If you wanting to get a workout on top of your meal, you may want to consider checking out this green beast. Mirror Lake is two hours out from Salt Lake City and is one one the state’s most popular mountain driving routes.

The United States Department of Agriculture describes the area as heavily forested with beautiful mountain terrain, accented by meadows and rugged peaks.

Courtesy of Salt Project Co

Memory Grove Park 🗺️ Salt Lake Valley 📍 300 N Canyon Rd, Salt Lake City, UT

If you are a huge history buff, then Memory Grove will blow your socks off. This decades-old park was founded back in 1920 by the women of the Service Star Legion.

According to the Public Lands Division of Salt Lake City, the group managed to get the city to designate the area as a memorial to America’s fallen military men, later to be dedicated as Memorial Park in 1924.

As the park was dedicated, many monuments have been placed within the park.

Fish Lake Utah National Forest 🗺️ Central Utah 📍 Sevier County, UT

Fish Lake is the largest natural lake in state and provides for a total wildlife immersive environment. Not only that but the forest, Pando, is believed to be the largest, most dense organism ever found at nearly 13 million pounds. The clone spreads over 106 acres, consisting of over 40,000 individual trees.

According to United States Department of Agriculture, “visitors from many states, as well as other nations have travelled to central Utah to see and experience Pando. In 2006 the U.S. Postal Service honored the Pando Clone as one of the “40 Wonders of America” with a stamp in its commemoration.”

Reflection Canyon 🗺️ Central Utah 📍 Kane County, UT

This godly canyon is definitely a spot worth exploring and having a picnic in. Reflection Canyon is located of Hole in the Rock Road which begins in Escalante, UT.

The views at this 18.7 miles long glorious canyon are indescribable. Not only can you unpack your basket and enjoy your meal here but if you are a hard core adventure geek, you could also backpack the area.

According to the Outdoor Project, “backpacking to Reflection Canyon is not for the faint of heart. It is an incredibly challenging 20-mile round-trip hike through the Glen Canyon backcountry for one view into Reflection Canyon.”

Valley of the Gods 🗺️ Southern Utah 📍 Mexican Hat, UT

Also near the very place Forrest Gump stopped running, Valley of the Gods could be described as a hidden state park that many don’t know much about.

Valley of the Gods is a beautiful red rock jungle perfect for not only a day adventure, but also for a fun picnic.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, “the beautiful Cedar Mesa sandstone monoliths, pinnacles and other geological features of this enchanting area are known as a Miniature Monument Valley.”

So if you ready for a one of a kind picnic experience this is your spot.

Courtesy of BLM

Courtesy of Abajo Haven Guest Cabins

Snow Canyon State Park 🗺️ Southern Utah 📍 1002 Snow Canyon Dr, Ivins, UT

“Explore the trails and dunes of beautiful Snow Canyon on foot, bike, and horseback. Camp in the peaceful campground surrounded by ancient lava flows and red Navajo sandstone. Discover the secrets of the desert landscape through seasonal nature programs,” shares the Division of Natural Resources.

Snow Canyon State Park is a perfect place to indulge in a lovely picnic but also a spot where you can fill up on the great views.

“Snow Canyon State Park is a 7,400-acre scenic park quietly tucked amid lava flows and soaring sandstone cliffs in a strikingly colorful and fragile desert environment. Majestic views and the subtle interplay of light, shadow, and color dancing across canyon walls evoke strong emotional responses from visitors,” they add.