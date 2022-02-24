(ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Devin Henson is feeling a little sore, but relieved to be home and alive after involvement in a crash this week.

Other than a banged-up ankle, which he says will need another look from a doctor in a week or two, he’s doing just fine. While he was scuffed up a bit in a collision on I-15 near 4500 S. on Sunday, the crash was no accident.

Trooper Henson deliberately made contact with a vehicle that was being driven the wrong way in the northbound lanes by a drunk driver at 4 a.m. It’s entirely possible that his actions to stop the dangerous situation dead in its tracks saved a life or two.

That’s exactly what his training was meant to do, he explains to ABC4.com.

“We train for those runway vehicles and how to properly crash into them with say minor injuries in this case or hopefully no injury at all,” Henson says via Zoom.

Henson was stationed around 7200 S., waiting to spring into action when a call came in that a vehicle, located near 600 S. was headed the wrong way in the early morning hours. Responding to the call, Henson knew a drastic measure might become necessary on the freeway.

Courtesy of DPS News

“Going up to it you’re not sure if they’ll be able to react to your lights and slow down and stop or if you’re actually going to have to use your vehicle and crash into a car to get them to stop,” he says. “So that’s kind of what’s going through your head on the way up there.”

Executing what is known in trooper circles as a wrong way intercept, Henson was able to catch the vehicle, a Ford sedan, with the front of his patrol car. Both airbags in both cars were deployed, likely sending the now-immobile chunks of twisted metal to the junkyard.

The key, Henson says, in preventing a dangerous ordeal from becoming a deadly one, was to take the proper angle on the interception. Henson’s vehicle was prepared to hit the Ford at an angle and wasn’t traveling at highway speeds. A head-on collision could have ended in a much different result for both parties.

After the dust settled, both Henson and the drunk driver were able to walk away from the crash. Henson made a stop at the hospital on his way home, the driver, however, didn’t make it home and was booked into jail for a DUI.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Henson’s heroic maneuver was the 29th wrong-way vehicle that UHP troopers have derailed in 2022. Last year, there were 158.

Happy to home and alive after intentionally crashing his car to potentially prevent a larger tragedy, Henson says doing is part of the gig. But that doesn’t stop him from being aware of the risk each time he leaves home for work.

“It’s definitely one of the things that every day I put on this uniform, it’s something that crosses your mind whether or not you’re going to make it home or not,” Henson says. “But you know, you go out, do the job, and hope for the best with your training.”