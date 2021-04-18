Things to do on Sunday in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – When it comes to the weekend, planning things for Friday and Saturday is no problem but when comes Sunday, some may feel like they are out of luck.

Broadway Theatre Hop on down to 111 east and 300 south in Salt Lake City to check out a flick. This 6-screen cinema features 1st-run foreign & indie films along with unique concessions & pizza.

Why is it worth checking out? Well the theatre sits in the middle of the city! Have fun and stroll around the area before or after your showing to get a great feel of what Salt Lake City is all about.

There are also many eateries nearby for a fulfilling night out.

Try a ‘Tasting Menu’ Everyone should experience at least one tasting menu, and with an open weekend, why not just dedicate a fun date night to the cause?

Many restaurants throughout Salt Lake City surprisingly supply a tasting menu.

A Tasting Menu a collection of several dishes in small portions, served by a restaurant as a single meal. Some restaurants and chefs specialize in tasting menus, while in other cases, it is a special or a menu option.

Restaurants with this option that we found are the following: The Table X Restaurant, Veneto, and PAGO.

The International Peace Gardens A beautiful gem nestled at 1160 Dalton Ave south in Salt Lake City, this park is a must to see.

The International Peace Gardens offers floral architecture and displays representing various countries from all around the world. There truly is no other place like it in the entire state!

Not only is this park amazing for your instagram, but it also is perfect for a yoga session or even a picnic.

Hike the peaks Utah isn’t just known to have the greatest snow on earth but it is also known for it’s amazing peaks.

If you need plans for a Sunday activity, spending your time outdoors is a major must. Utah offers various unique landscapes that not only will give you a nice workout but a new form of appreciation for what is out there.

An arcade for grownups If you love arcade games and sipping a cold drink, Quarters is your spot! This social scene is located in Downtown Salt Lake City at the basement of the historic New Grand Hotel and just steps away from the Courthouse stop on the Trax line.

Quarters is a bar and arcade that provides a casual, comfortable gaming and social environment that supplies high-end craft cocktails and craft beer as well as familiar and affordable liquor and brews.

Following COVID-19 precautions, the arcade bar strives to be a place to meet new friends through shared interests while enjoying some of the best beers and booze Salt Lake City has to offer (and served by the most wonderful bar staff around in their opinion).

Check out the Spiral Jetty Created in April, 1970, this outdoor art is located on the northeast shores of the Great Salt Lake. It’s considered the most compelling of sculptor Robert Smithson’s work.

Robert Smithson’s earthwork Spiral Jetty (1970) is located at Rozel Point peninsula on the northeastern shore of Great Salt Lake. Using over six thousand tons of black basalt rocks and earth from the site, Smithson formed a coil 1,500 feet long and 15 feet wide that winds counterclockwise off the shore into the water. In 1999, through the generosity of the artist Nancy Holt, Smithson’s wife, and the Estate of Robert Smithson, the artwork was donated to Dia Art Foundation.

Kayak Utah’s waters Being outdoors is your best bet when trying to find something to do during the weekends.

One great way to enjoy the Sunday sun is to rent a kayak and head out to the water. Places that are perfect for kayaking in utah are:

The Green River

The Jordanelle Dam

Provo River

Mirror Lake

Red Fleet Reservoir

Bear Lake

Utah Lake

Lake Powell

Little Dell Reservoir

Dim Sum at the Hong Kong Tea House Enjoy lunch or dinner at the Hong Kong Tea House located at 565 west and 200 south in Salt Lake City.

If you are looking for a unique meal, check out this wonderful restaurant. A popular eatery even before the pandemic, this place offers a vast variety when it comes to menu options and packs a handful of flavor.