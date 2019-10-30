The most popular Halloween costume in Utah is…

Chances are you’ll end up in a costume this week.

Whether it’s trick-or-treating with the kids, an office party, or a fun get together, Americans are projected to spend more money than ever on Halloween this year—reaching 8.8 billion dollars. That according to the National Retail Federation.

Using Google’s top Halloween costume list from 2018 and 2019 data on trending costumes, the analysts at All Home Connections made a map of 2019’s most popular Halloween costume in each state.

Courtesy: AT&T

In Utah, it looks like the most popular costume is Spider-Man.

For a closer look at the findings click here.

