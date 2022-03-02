SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’ve driven on I-15 near downtown Salt Lake City lately, chances are you’ve seen an eye-catching billboard.

“Prominent LDS bachelor looking for his wife,” the sign reads, with a web address leading to LatterDayMatchmaker.com. You might think, ‘Huh, that kinda seems like something I remember from a few years ago.’

You’re on the right track. Back in 2019, LatterDayMatchmaker.com threw up another conversation-starting billboard around the same area, advertising that an “LDS Millionaire” was also in search of a partner.

As the matchmaking service’s founder and CEO Amy Stevens explains, it was a smashing success.

“It was very, very successful as far we realized how many people are really interested in doing something outside the box to meet someone,” Stevens says, adding that due to a signed nondisclosure agreement she is unable to comment further on how that made match turned out. “We had a lot of interest in not only women that wanted to meet this person, but also men that wanted to do the same kind of thing.”

Two years later, Latter Day Matchmaker has found the heir to the billboard throne, so to speak.

Without going into too many details on the ‘prominent bachelor,’ Stevens and her colleague, matchmaker and dating coach Erin Schurtz both tell ABC4.com that this man is quite the catch. His description on their website details him as a “renowned surgeon” and a “wonderful father.” In addition, he’s also in good shape and finds himself getting the attention of many younger women, even as someone in his 50s.

“He’s a super genuine guy,” Stevens says, mentioning that he is a faithful, but very open-minded member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who served as a bishop multiple times. “He’s just a good man. When you talk to him, you just feel his patience. He just takes time to listen and understand.”

Lining him up with a potential future wife hasn’t been overly challenging, the applications have come in quite abundantly.

“It’s been fun working with him,” Schurtz says. “I think it hasn’t been hard to have women say yes or agree to go on a date with him. He’s a great guy.”

It isn’t often that LDS Matchmakers will go to the measure of posting a billboard personal ad next to the capital of the Latter-day Saint universe, but sometimes someone fits the bill and is willing to go the extra length to find his partner. Even though his featured bachelor doesn’t live in Utah, he has been willing to fly into Salt Lake City multiple times, sometimes multiple times a month, to go on dates with women that Stevens and Schurtz have vetted for him.

Sifting through the applicants is an incredibly intensive process, they say.

Not only do applicants have to go through the basic compatibility analysis, which can include a 200-part questionnaire, they also have to be forthcoming about where they stand in their LDS faith. Some folks can be very strict and wouldn’t go near an R-rated movie or a caffeinated soda, while others can be a bit more relaxed in their lifestyles.

At the core of a good relationship, according to Stevens, are three traits to look for in a partner.

“We teach our clients to look for empathy, personal responsibility, and self-control, as like, the heart of the things that will really create a lasting relationship and a healthy relationship,” she says.

After an exhaustive evaluation of an applicant, Stevens and her team help facilitate an introduction. What happens from there is up to the couple, they can be as discreet or not with their use of the service as they choose.

Much like some who choose not to reveal that they met on a dating app or online, some of the matches made possible never divulge how they met. Stevens suspects that will be the case with the man who’s posted his willingness to meet someone new on a billboard next to the busiest freeway in the state.

“He’ll remain anonymous the whole way through and probably he’ll get married and ride off into the sunset, and no one will know who it was unless he and his wife decide to tell,” she laughs.

Steven’s is an interesting service that mixes both the mass marketing of a freeway billboard with the confidentiality of an underground railroad, a metaphor she uses. The results, however, are what make it worthwhile.

“I guess it’s sort of like a hidden dating market,” she explains. “We are facilitating matches, and so it’s really quite fun, being a matchmaker and being able to see these clients’ hearts and really understand them.”