Taco Bell to add 21 one-dollar items to its menu in 2020

(TRIBUNE NEWS WIRE)- Taco bell is revamping its dollar menu in 2020.

Tuesday the Mexican fast-food chain announced it will be adding 21-new offerings to its dollar menu next year.

Double-stacked tacos will kick it off.

They are available in three flavors: Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar, and Reaper Ranch.

The double-stacked tacos go on sale for one buck and for a limited time starting on December 26th.

