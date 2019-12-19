Taco Bell to add 21 one-dollar items to its menu in 2020

(TRIBUNE NEWS WIRE)- Taco bell is revamping its dollar menu in 2020.
Tuesday the Mexican fast-food chain announced it will be adding 21-new offerings to its dollar menu next year.
Double-stacked tacos will kick it off.
They are available in three flavors: Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar, and Reaper Ranch.
The double-stacked tacos go on sale for one buck and for a limited time starting on December 26th.
What others are reading:
- Tree lighting held at Snowbird as fundraiser for disabled veterans and active military members
- Why Trump can be impeached and still serve as President
- Woman charged for leaving 3-year-old alone over 2 hours in Murray hotel
- White House responds to Trump being impeached
- Governor Herbert signs tax reform bill