Study finds Utah ranks 47th in voter engagement among African Americans

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – How involved are blacks in the state of Utah in the voting process?

According to a recent study done website WalletHub looked at each of the 50 states to see where the most engagement is among African Americans, the study found that Utah ranks 47th in the country for black voter engagement.

For a more in-depth breakdown. Utah saw the following…

43% black voter turnout in the 2016 Presidential election

50% black voter registration for the 2016 Presidential election

17% black turnout in the 2018 Midterm election

27.5% black voter registration in the 2018 Midterm election

We talked to men and women about this issue, all of whom are regular voters in both midterm and presidential elections including a man who’s lived in Utah since the 1980s about his experience with the voting process throughout the years.

Shawn Newell said,” Utah has made it easy with the mail-in voting and early voting, there really isn’t an excuse not to get out and vote.”

We spoke with a Utah woman in the Democratic Black Caucus about the involvement of Black voters in the state she said,” the study isn’t an accurate measurement of engagement of black voters in Utah due to the low population in the state.”

But as the number of African Americans continues to grow in Utah, the potential for the voter engagement will follow.

