Study finds divorce rates are increasing in Utah

Utah is one of two states to see an increase in divorce rates over the last decade.

This according to a study by LendingTree.

QuoteWizard by LendingTree analyzed National Centers for Health Statistics data on marriage and divorce rates in the United States and compared both sets over a 10 year period per 1000 people. They then ranked each state by marriage and divorce rates.

The study found Utah’s marriage rate has seen a zero percent increase since 2009. Between 2009 and 2018 marriage increased by 8.4 percent. Divorce rates in the state increased by 2.7 percent.

Mississippi, New Mexico and Massachusetts saw the largest increase in marriage rates. llinois, Kansas and West Virginia saw the largest decrease in divorce rates.

See the full report here.

