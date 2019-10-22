Study: Chocolate chip cookies as addictive as cocaine

(WIAT) — Having a hard time staying away from the cookie jar? According to the smart cookies behind a recent study, there’s a reason you can’t deny your sugar cravings.

Researchers at the University of Bordeaux say the combination of ingredients in a traditional chocolate chip cookie trigger the same addictive response in your brain as cocaine or marijuana.

“Overall, this research has revealed that sugar and sweet reward can not only substitute to addictive drugs, like cocaine, but can even be more rewarding and attractive,” the study’s abstract posits.

Like your cookies with a dash of salt? Your brain does too. Salt consumption activates the brain’s reward centers, compounding the already addictive effects of these chocolaty treats.

So the next time your cookie cravings compel you to act against your better judgement, don’t beat yourself up about it. It’s basically a natural human response, the study shows.

Chocolate chip cookies account for about a fifth of the global cookie market, which is expected to become a $38 billion industry by 2022.

