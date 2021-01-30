Spice up your date night with recipes from around the globe

(ABC4) – Are you tired of eating that same old chicken parmesan every weekend? What about your homemade Sunday salad, has it finally lost its touch?

Well, may your taste buds no longer live in agony, for we at ABC4 have gathered a couple of recipes from around the globe that will certainly welcome you back into flavatown; not only spicing up your entrees but hopefully your love life as well.

EUROPE

Bonjour! Bring France into your kitchen with these interesting pairings:

APPETIZER: Escargots a la Bourguignonne This appetizer translates to ‘Snails in Garlic-Herb Butter’

What better way to embrace the french culture by trying out homemade escargot? This recipe will leave your mouth watering as hot garlic and herbs melt across your tastebuds and beg you for more.

Click here for the full recipe.

ENTREE: White Wine Coq Au Vin According to Country living, this recipe is to die for. White Wine Coq Au Vin is a french based entree focused on the union of tender chicken pieces and creamy wine sauce. Click here for the full recipe.

DESSERT: Mango-Basil Vacherin This crisp-creamy French dessert combines little lime meringue kisses with basil ice cream and sweet mango sorbet.

Not only will this recipe beautifully tie your date night together but it will take you and your partner on a rollercoaster of flavors. Your tastebuds will definitely be thanking you. Click here for the full recipe.

ASIA

Nĭ hăo! Celebrate Chinese New Year and try out these asian delicacies:

APPETIZER: Pan-Fried Vegetable Dumplings Start your journey with Pan-fried dumplings stuffed with cabbage, carrots, five-spiced tofu, and seitan. This appetizer is a definite way to kick off the new year.

ENTREE: Xi’an Biang Biang Noodles Thick, broad, hand-pulled noodles seasoned with chili, garlic, and Sichuan pepper, Xi’an Biang Biang noodles offer a delectable taste and texture.

DESSERT: Tang Yuan A common dessert eaten during the new year is Tang Yuan. this sweet treat is made up of sweet rice with black sesame filling.

NORTH AMERICA

Welcome to back North america. Another way to spice up your kitchen table is bringing in some soul into the mix. Check out these pairings:

APPETIZER: Southern Corn Muffins Kick-off your date night with some southern loving and feast on warm cornbread muffins.

ENTREE: Cajun Fried Catfish & Collard Greens

A delicious way to truly experience southern cooking is trying out something cajun and something fried. This recipe combines all the right spices and leaves you constantly wanting more. It is definitely worth devouring.

DESSERT: Mardi Gras King Cake With Mardi Gras quickly approaching, why not end off the night with something sweet to celebrate it?

The King Cake is a New Orleans tradition that involves a pastry, a small plastic baby, and a party. The King Cake is baked with a small plastic baby hidden inside, the person who gets the slice with baby in it has to host the next party.

According to Southern Living, typically, king cake is made of a rich, brioche dough and a wide array of fillings, such as cinnamon, chocolate, and cream cheese. But the rainbow magic is found in the glaze and sprinkles, which are usually gold, green, and purple.

SOUTH AMERICA

Ola! There is no better way than spicing up your night with some Brazilian cooking.

APPETIZER: Pão de Queijo This recipe is for authentic Brazilian cheese bread bites. These bad boys are the softest, gooiest, most flavorful cheese bread you will ever taste.

According to Olivia’s Cuisine, Pão de queijo a typical Brazilian snack, is originally from the states Minas Gerais and Goiás. The recipe is suspected to originate around the 18th century.

ENTREE: Feijoada Brazilian Feijoada is a black bean and pork stew that is often served with farofa, toasted cassava flour. This comfort food is sometimes called the national dish of Brazil.

According to Curious Cuisiniere, Feijoada, a popular Brazilian dish, owes its name to its main ingredient, black beans (feijão). It is a rich stew traditionally made from different parts of the pig, such as feet, ears, and bacon, as well as other smoked meats. But if that isn’t up your alley, don’t worry, this recipe includes easy substitutions!

DESSERT: Bolo de Rollo Bolo de rolo is a traditional Brazilian dessert with origins in the state of Pernambuco. This rolled guava cake is similar to a jelly roll cake or a Swiss roll.

According to TasteAtlas, the pastry is usually served sliced, to showcase the number of meticulously created jelly spirals. To balance the sweetness, slices of bolo de rolo are often served with a dollop of unsweetened whipped cream.

Whatever you may decide to craft up we at ABC4 wish you the best of luck in all of your cooking endeavors.