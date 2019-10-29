Specialty vape shops unaffected by courts rule to ban flavored e-liquid

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A judge temporarily overturned the emergency ban of flavored e-liquid sales Monday. Many shop owners are considering this lift a win while specialty vape shop owners say the ban has no long term effect on them.

For many general retail dealers around the state, this lift means they are clear to sell all flavored e-liquids until the court re-addresses the issue on November 22nd.

The permanent outcome of the ban is unknown at this time leaving many vape shop owners in suspense. The state argues that THC vaping is partly to blame for the recent lung illnesses and one death in Utah. Attorney’s for vape dealers agree there is a health crisis, but argue it has nothing to do with vaping e-liquids.

Nick Jones is the owner of Riverwalk Vapors in Salt Lake City, a specialty vape shop. Jones says he knows several vape shop owners who are anxious to know the permanent ruling on flavored e-liquid sales in Utah.

“The flavor ban, since we’re a specialty retailer, hasn’t affected us negatively,” Jones says. Under the Utah Department of Health, specialty vape shops don’t fall under the restriction.

Ryan Barlett, Media Coordinator for the Tobacco and Control Program with the Utah Department of Health says Utah has approximately 1,500 general retailer vape shops that, by law, have to have less than 30% of their inventory tobacco-related. There are approximately 170 specialty vape shops in the state. Barlett says those specialty shops have to have 30% or more tobacco-related inventory.

Specialty shops also have to be licensed by the local health department, but Barlett says general retailers (such as supermarkets or convenience stores) fall under different licensing requirements. This is a way to keep a closer eye on these shops, Barlett adds.

Barlett says the specialty shops don’t fall under the court’s rule because they’ve jumped through specific loops to become a specialty shop.

“The zoning laws here in Utah to become a specialty tobacco shop and sell primarily electronic cigarettes or tobacco products you have to be one thousand feet from a park, church, school, daycare, community center and then 600 feet residential, agriculture or another tobacco specialty,” Jones says.





Specialty vape shops also have strict age requirements. To enter a specialty shop you have to be at least 19 years old. Whereas he says you can go into the general retailers any age.

Nick Jones says as a specialty vape shop owner he ID’s everyone and takes the age restrictions very seriously.

“We’ve all noticed one thing in common–that we’ve seen an increase in underage people trying to come into the shops because they’ve been denied their products that they’ve been looking for…that’s illegal for them,” Jones says.

Barlett says the zone for a specialty vape shop is strict in efforts to keep the shops out of reach for Utah youth and young adults because studies show the damages aren’t caused by the flavored e-liquids sold in vape shops, but the substances they could potentially lead to.

The Utah Department of Health issued the flavored e-liquid rule in preventive efforts.

“Most of the people who use THC vape products claim that they got started with flavored vape products…so one way we could nip this in the bud was to issue this rule and to make sure that younger people–young adults and youth couldn’t get their hands on these flavored products,” Barlett adds.

Utah has one of the 34 deaths reported nationwide in the vape outbreak. The state’s rate of 26 vaping-related illness cases per 1 million people as of mid-October was more than six times the national rate, according to a federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention report based on Utah Health Department data.

The data shows that the average age where the illness was discovered is 26.

“It’s mostly THC related products and most of that THC is THC that’s purchased outside of these stores on the streets,” Barlett says.

As of Monday, October 28, 2019, 109 cases of vaping-related lung disease have been reported in Utah.

For more on the temporarily flavored e-liquid ban click here.

