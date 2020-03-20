Live Now
South Carolina police department hands out toilet paper instead of tickets

by: Chase Laudenslager

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers from the Summerville Police Department are bringing joy to people during these uncertain times.

Instead of handing out traffic tickets, officers handed out an item in high demand- toilet paper.

SPD said that they wanted to lighten the mood and remind people that first responders are here for the community no matter what.

