South Carolina police department hands out toilet paper instead of tickets

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers from the Summerville Police Department are bringing joy to people during these uncertain times.
Instead of handing out traffic tickets, officers handed out an item in high demand- toilet paper.
SPD said that they wanted to lighten the mood and remind people that first responders are here for the community no matter what.
