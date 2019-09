Labor Day brings the best sheepdogs in the world to the Heber Valley. This year’s competition was intense with great dogs and big heat!

One competition is all about getting cool. ABC4.com’s Tracy Smith went to see the first Dock Dogs event at Soldier Hollow and found out it was big splashy fun! Take a look.

For more on the Soldier Hollow Sheepdog Classic click here.

