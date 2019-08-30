Singers auditioning for popular TV show in hopes of pursuing musical dreams

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A popular American singing competition is scouting talent across the United States and one of its stops is in Utah.

Thursday’s auditions make it the second time in two years American Idol’s Bus Tour will make a debut in the Beehive State, and hundreds of people from across the U.S. are coming to perform in front of judges in hopes to advance to the next level of “American Idol.”

Local resident Kia woke up early to get in line at the Northwest Community Center for her chance to share her talent. After singing, she was told she is the first Salt Lake City contestant to be advancing.

“I was kinda like, really nervous, and I’m still just like, everything’s crazy,” Kia says. “I don’t know if I’ve had a reaction, it’s just cool.”

She sang “Make it Rain,” by Ed Sheeran.

Driving nearly 200 miles for a chance to wow judges with her vocals and ukulele, Ashley Dazias, of Burley, Idaho, says she’s excited to perform.

“I want to show people to never stop believing in their dreams,” Dazias says.

She sang “Someone You Loved,” by Lewis Capaldi.

James Warren, of Springville, says he’s watched American Idol since the show’s beginning and his dream is to be on the show.

Warren is performing an original song, “Ghost,” he wrote about an ex-girlfriend who “ghosted” him.

“It’s different when you’re ghosted by somebody you like, but when you get ghosted by your girlfriend, it doesn’t feel very good,” Warren says. “So, I wrote a song about it.”

Singers Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, will return for American Idol’s third season on ABC, which is set to air in spring 2020.

To learn more about what Thursday’s auditions were like, watch ABC4’s Facebook Live here.

