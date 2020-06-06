Utah (ABC4 News) – With the Center for Disease Control’s guidance for closing non-essential businesses and state’s safety guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic many people became re acclimated to the great Utah outdoors. Trail heads across the state served as a space for families and individuals to getaway from the current stresses of the day and remain active while gyms and recreational facilities were closed amid the pandemic.

As many gyms have recently reopened, Utah trails remain popular with the warmer temperatures. Thousand Trails Campgrounds, a leader in outdoor destinations, recreation and family camping, will continue the celebration on Saturday, June 6, of National Trails Day.

The American Hiking Society recognizes that foot trails and hiking are essential to connect people with nature, conserve open space, provide biological corridors for diverse plants and wildlife, and for the health of Americans and our natural environment.

With the current times, the society is also organizing a digital campaign to inspire individuals to unite for the preservation of trails and access to public lands during this time of social-distancing. As conditions improve allowing access to more local trails, it is recommended to check the operating status of the place you plan to visit.

Trail access and facility access (visitor centers, bathrooms, parking lots, etc.) vary based on location and campground.

Check weather conditions as well as stateparks.utah.gov to see what’s open as well as each parks COVID-19 updates.

Individuals are encouraged to continue practicing social distancing protocols while visiting their desired trails.