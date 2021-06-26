Saratoga Springs hosts ‘Stuffed animal’ sleepover

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – If you have seen Toy Story, you already have an idea what happens when you leave a room scattered with teddy bears, dollies, and cars: they come to life (or so we think).

According to the Saratoga Springs Public Library, that actually might be the case. Starting June 25, citizens are invited to take their stuffed animals for a crazy weekend out.

Library officials are hosting a “Stuffed Animal Sleepover” and encourage everyone to drop off a furry friend at their front desk.

“What do you think stuffed animals do when they’re free to roam the library,” event organizers ask.

As citizens drop their pals off at the library, officials say they will post photos of every stuffed animals’ silly antics onto their Facebook page.

If you are interested in the event, residents are asked to visit 307 N Commerce Dr Saratoga Springs, and drop off a toy they can’t sleep without between June 25 and June 26.

Stuff animals then will be available for pick up on June 28.

“They will have a fun weekend at the library,” event officials add.

According to the Saratoga Springs Public Library, this annual sleepover has been around for nearly four years and has been a fun and exciting way to bring the community together. Officials tell ABC4 that Saratoga Springs is not the only library to also host the event, many libraries across the state such as the Highland City Library is known to participate as well.

