Sandy Healing Field displays nearly 3,000 flags for 9/11 anniversary

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Each year since the first anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks, volunteers and sponsors gather at the Sandy Healing Fields to put up a flag in remembrance of each life lost that day.

The massive display of United States flags flown on the Sandy City Promenade on Cennintenial Parkway honor the nearly 3,000 victims killed on 9/11 at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and field in Pennsylvania.

Visitors can experience the powerful message the rows of flags represent and read the names of the lives lost on each flag.

Andrew Pullens, Local Chapter Captian with Team Red White and Blue says as a veteran he’s not at the fields to only recognize the fallen, but all the men and women who have and continue to serve our country.

“Were out here, Team Red White and Blue, as part of a moving tribute. From sunrise to sunset we’re keeping a flag moving around the Healing Field in honor of those we lost and those who have served since.”

The Sandy Healing Field started in 2002, one-year after the attacks, and has taken place every year.

Now, eighteen years later, though memories fade, the need for our countries healing continues.

The National Healing Field webpage states “This has transformed the memory of a horrific event into a memorial focusing on our nation’s resolve that the nation and the world will never forget the martyrs to terrorism. That the mature may remember and the young may learn.”

Brian Hart carried a flag around the grounds that lists all the names of those who died on 9/11.

“I think that it’s significant that this flag is carried alongside the flags of the flag of the country,” Hart says.

