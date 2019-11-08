Saluting our Veterans: Freebies and discounts

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Men and women willing to lay down their lives for our country are being honored on Monday. Utah restaurants are making it even better with special deals on meals, some for free with the proper identification. Plus a deal on a haircut.

Special deals on food

Applebees: Free Meal on November 11th

Black Bear Diner: A free breakfast on Sunday Nov 10th 8-11 but you have to show military id.

California Pizza Kitchen: This veterans day, enjoy a complimentary meal from the Veterans Day menu at all participating locations. Pizza, Pasta, or full-sized salad and beverage by showing proof of service.

Chili’s: Whips up a free meal. Margarita Grilled Chicken, Chicken Crispers, a bowl of chili, soup or salad, chicken bacon ranch quesadillas.

Denny’s: Free build your own Grand Slam from 5am-12pm

Dunkin Donuts: Veterans and active duty can receive a free donut

Golden Corral: A free meal from 5-9pm (Monday Nov 11th Only)

Joe’s Crab Shack: 20% off

Little Ceasar’s : Free $5 hot and ready meal from 11am-2pm on November 11th

Menchies: All veterans and military personnel with a military ID or dressed in uniform will receive a free, six-ounce frozen yogurt any time of day.

Pilot Flying J Travel Centers : A free breakfast Nov 8th thru the 11th. For all active-duty and retired military veterans to a free breakfast Nov. 8-11.

Red Lobster: Free Appetizer or Dessert on November 11 or 12

Red Robin: A free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries, Must have military ID.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti

Starbucks – Free tall hot brewed Coffee

Texas de Brazil: Veterans receive 50% off on November 11–13

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from a special menu from 11am to 4pm

Sizzler: A free meal at participating locations from the special list, that includes Tri-Tip Sirloin, Malibu Chicken or 6 jumbo shrimp.

Wienerschnitzel: A free Chili Dog, Small fries and Small Pepsi.

The haircut offer:

Great Clips offers free haircuts to Veterans on Monday. Or you can get a card to get a veteran you know a free hair cut.