Salt Lake County takes new approach to addressing air quality

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Air quality continues to be a major issue in Utah. A majority of the problem comes from idling vehicles. When a vehicle sits for more than 10 seconds in idle, it uses more fuel and produces more emissions than restarting your vehicle.

It contributes to polluting toxins in the air which ultimately can cause cancer and other serious health issues. Wednesday officials from Salt Lake County introduced some new initiatives to create more awareness about the dangers of idling. The county has come up with a solution for those low-income vehicle owners who may need emissions systems-related repairs.

Chief Jason Mazuran of the Unified Police Department said, “Our goal is to help the motorists understand the air quality impacts and associated penalties of non-compliant vehicles.”

The county wants to strike a balance between simply creating awareness about idling and ticketing. However, officials say they will enforce and issue penalties when needed according to Utah State Code: 41-6a-1626 Mufflers – Prevention of noise, smoke, and fumes – Air pollution devices.

Officers will hand out pamphlets to hand out to drivers in an idling or smoking vehicle. Fines can range from $50 to $500 depending on if it’s a person’s first or second offense.

Officials invite the public to speak up if they would like to report an idling or smoking vehicle by calling 385-GOT-SMOG or utahsmokingvehicles.org.