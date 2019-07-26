SALT LAKE COUNTY: 365 days totals 10 officer-involved shootings

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was shot and killed by a Salt Lake City Police Department officer on Monday, July 15. Based on ABC4 News’ records, there have been 10 officer-involved shootings throughout Salt Lake County in the last year.

While there were other officer-involved shootings recorded throughout the state, ABC4 News focused on Salt Lake County after the SLCPD released the body cam footage from the shooting that left one man died and injured an officer.

Below is an interactive map detailing the 10 officer-involved shootings, the vicinity and what took place: