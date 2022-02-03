Salt Lake City named one of the best places for single, LGBTQ+ parents to date, according to dating app

(ABC4) – If you’re a single parent looking to get back into the dating scene, Salt Lake City is one of the best places to be, according to one of the most popular dating apps.

According to data from Hinge, Salt Lake City is the third best city in the country for its single-parent users to “have the most meaningful conversations and go on great dates.” Likewise, Salt Lake City is also the third best city for LGBTQ+ Hinge users with children to find a new meaningful connection.

Courtesy of Hinge

Courtesy of Hinge

Only San Diego and Los Angeles were rated as better cities for single parents, and just Portland and San Diego ranking higher for LGBTQ+ single parents. Salt Lake City was one of just six cities to appear on both top-10 lists, along with the two previously listed Southern California cities, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Miami.

Getting out for a date, especially on Valentine’s Day, can be a challenge for single parents, so Hinge will be launching a campaign to endear itself to such users. In a survey of 4,000 users, Hinge found that 63% of single parents have a hard time finding time to go on a date, while 81% of that group is hoping to go out on Valentine’s Day this year. In an effort to help single parents find childcare to be able to go out on the 14th, Hinge says it will give 250 selected users a $100 virtual gift card to book a babysitter.

The gift card giving campaign will begin and end on Friday for qualifying Hinge users.